Weird Al Annoys the Gang in 'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Crime-solving may get complicated for the Mystery Inc. gang, but is it always this musical? Probably not.

In this week's episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who, singer-songwriter Weird Al Yankovic appears — in animated form — gripping his favorite instrument, the accordion. The episode is titled "Attack of the Weird Al-losaurus!" and follows our favorite mystery-busters happening upon a Rocky Mountains-based sleepaway accordion camp run by Al.

At the time of the gang's arrival though, the camp has been experiencing mysterious dinosaur attacks. As they hunt for dinosaurs in the camp's surrounding woods (accompanied by Al's singing and accordion-playing), they encounter two odd twins both named Pete, who apologize to them for the behavior of their boss, paleontologist Dr. Tuttle, who has been acting odd. Odd enough to be a suspect, perhaps?

Meanwhile, Al does not know how to take a hint. While Scooby and Shaggy could not be more in their element, Al, Fred, Velma, and Daphne are less than thrilled about his enthusiastic, on-the-spot songwriting.

Al is not the first celebrity guest star in the lifespan of the relatively new series, which launched on the Boomerang streaming service earlier this summer. Earlier episodes available to stream on the service feature Ricky Gervais (Child Support), NBA star Chris Paul, comedian Jim Gaffigan and Jaleel White (Family Matters).

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Thursdays, Boomerang