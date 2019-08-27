Lauren Graham Sets TV Return With 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' on NBC

Lauren Graham is coming back to television for her latest role in NBC's new dramedy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Graham will assume the role of Joan, the boss to star Jane Levy's titular character, according to TV Line. The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood vet replaces Carmen Cusack who played Joan in the pilot episode.

The midseason series follows a San Francisco-based computer coder named Zoey who, after a crazy event, begins hearing people's secret desires through songs. At first she'll question her sanity, but she quickly realizes that the new ability could actually be a blessing in disguise.

Joining Graham and Levy in the series are Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, and Andrew Leeds. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist marks Graham's first return to NBC since Parenthood's 2015 finale.

Some of Graham's most recent TV appearances include Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and a short arc in Curb Your Enthusiasm's 2017 return.

Stay tuned for more details as the midseason series approaches.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Series Premiere, Midseason 2020, NBC