Marvel on Disney+: Emily VanCamp Joins 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' Plus New Series

If you're still mourning the loss of certain Netflix superhero series, here's some good news: there are plenty of new series from Marvel Studios coming to Disney+.

The streaming service announced new series in development at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim on Friday.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced three new live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, all derived from Marvel comics.

Director Kari Skogland also introduced The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, whose characters will team up following Avengers: Endgame. Emily VanCamp joined them on stage, and Feige revealed she will reprise her role as Sharon Carter.

The Marvel Studios president also announced that Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, a comics character coming to the screen for the first time. The series is set to launch in 2020.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are also reprising their MCU roles as Vision and Wanda Maximoff, respectively, for a Disney+ Marvel series, WandaVision. These two super-powered beings are living their ideal suburban lives when they suspect everything is not as it seems.

Kat Dennings and Randall Park will be reprising their roles from Thor and Ant-Man and The Wasp, while Kathryn Hahn will be playing a new character. The series will blend the style of classic sitcoms and the MCU. It will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

Disney+ also announced that Loki, following Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief and villain in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, will debut in 2021.

Hayley Atwell took to the stage to introduce her What If...? animated series. Atwell will voice Peggy Carter in this series that focuses on different heroes from the MCU and imagines what would happen if the events in the films worked out differently. The series will premiere in 2021.

Disney+, November 12, 2019