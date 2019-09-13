'Batwoman's Ruby Rose Describes Her Batsuit as 'Like a Second Skin'

She's way more than just Batman's cousin. In fact, Kate Kane/Batwoman (Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose) takes the lead in buzzy DC Comics-based series Batwoman. Viewers first glimpsed the edgy lesbian hero in full supergarb during last year's Arrowverse crossover event "Elseworlds," but this journey begins precape.

When prodigal daughter Kate returns to her beloved Gotham City after several years of survival training around the globe, she finds Batman mysteriously off the grid and the town in tatters.

She soon realizes her business mogul father (Dougray Scott) has no intention of inviting her to join his security firm — not even after a Joker-esque madwoman named Alice (Rachel Skarsten, Reign) attacks the city and abducts Kate's ex, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Once Kate uncovers cousin Bruce Wayne's secret identity, she decides it's her turn to save the day.

Her sweet, social media–savvy stepsister, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), may not be privy yet ("Mary is definitely the better sister," Rose teases), but Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), son of the Dark Knight's techie pal Lucius, is on hand to provide an assist.

"It feels like a second skin for the most part," Rose says of slipping into her own gender-swapped Batsuit. "And, yes, it's an incredible feeling."

Batwoman, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 8/7c, The CW