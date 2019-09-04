'Almost Family': He Said/She Said With Timothy Hutton & Brittany Snow

Only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) is shocked to learn — along with the rest of the world — that her father, renowned fertility doctor Leon Bechley (Timothy Hutton), regularly used his genetic material to help pregnancy-challenged couples in the Fox series Almost Family.

Enter Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment), two of the many miracle babies Leon may have fathered and Julia's possible half sisters. "It's controversial subject matter," says exec producer Annie Weisman. Hutton and Snow share their sides of the story.

What was your first meeting with each other like?

Timothy Hutton: We met at the first table read. I had seen her in Pitch Perfect, and when I got the news she was playing the role, I was so happy.

Brittany Snow: Did he remember? Was it the table read? Yes! He's very hard not to like, and he wears his heart on his sleeve, like I do.

How would you describe Leon and Julia's relationship?

Timothy Hutton: Very codependent. Because Julia's mom, my wife, has passed away, they really just have each other…then trust gets thrown out the window, and they have a tremendous amount to work out.

Brittany Snow: Very codependent, but he has forgotten how to be a parent, so she’s the parent to him. That dynamic shifts when he falls from grace.

What’s your character's moral line?

Timothy Hutton: He really believes he was simply helping people who were desperate and troubled by not being able to have children.

Brittany Snow: Julia has a great moral compass. She really leads with her heart almost to her detriment and puts her needs on the back burner.

What does family mean to Leon and Julia?

Timothy Hutton: That's one of the big themes. He is going to have to step up as a parent, father, friend and person of emotional support. He's been self-centered most of his life, so learning those things is going to be a challenge.

Brittany Snow: At first, family means keeping everything copacetic and warm and loving. Then her new definition is that family is what you have to make of it. She’s going to have to deal with a lot of things that aren’t warm or loving.

Rolling your tongue is a shared genetic trait we see in the show. Can you do it?

Timothy Hutton: Yes, I can!

Brittany Snow: Yes! I actually didn't know that wasn't a thing everyone could do!

Almost Family, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 9/8c, Fox