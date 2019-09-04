Critic’s Notebook: Meet Fall’s Memorable Characters (PHOTOS)

Oozing menace as the embodiment of CBS’s Evil in the fall’s boldest and creepiest thriller, Michael Emerson ( Lost , Person of Interest ) adds to his gallery of eccentrics with malevolent mystery man Leland Townsend. As he bedevils the X-Files -like team of a skeptical psychologist ( Katja Herbers ) and a priest-in-training ( Mike Colter ) investigating paranormal events, Leland aims to invade their (and our) nightmares.

Netflix is hoping you’ll love to loathe the calculating Payton Hobart (Tony winner Ben Platt ), aka The Politician , in Ryan Murphy’s colorfully corrosive and darkly comic melodrama of ruthless ambition at a Santa Barbara, California, high school. Part Glee , part Manchurian Candidate , this messy yet fascinating cartoon parable ponders the value of winning at the cost of one’s soul. And yes, there’s singing.

Forest Whitaker makes a commanding Godfather of Harlem in an evocative Epix drama of violent 1960s mob and racial conflict. As real-life Bumpy Johnson, he walks a treacherous tightrope upon returning to Harlem after a decade in Alcatraz, tangling with Italian gangsters while appeasing neighborhood celebrities he sees as fellow hustlers: politician Adam Clayton Powell Jr. ( Giancarlo Esposito ) and Muslim firebrand Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch). The acting chops are considerable.

It’s the part Tiffany Haddish was born to play: herself. As host of ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things revival, the infectiously unfiltered live-wire comic mixes it up with tykes who (judging from hilarious clips) achieve the impossible — they leave big kid Haddish almost speechless.

Two Paul Rudds for the price of one? Sold. Rivaling the buzzy Russian Doll in high-concept dazzle, Netflix’s marvelously twist-filled fantasy Living With Yourself casts Rudd as burnout Miles Elliot. His trip to a spa for rejuvenation magically results in a fresh-faced copy attempting to usurp his place in the world. How can anyone compete with his actual better self, especially when they’re both this effortlessly adorkable?

Whoopi Goldberg wrangled a choir of nuns in Sister Act , so how hard could it be for curmudgeonly music prof Arthur Cochran ( Bradley Whitford ) to whip some lovably raw Kentucky churchgoers, including Pitch Perfect ‘s Anna Camp , into vocal shape in NBC’s delightful Perfect Harmony ? The West Wing alum’s gruff charisma earns a “Hallelujah” as Arthur rattles the pompous and pious, making beautiful music through comedy — or vice versa.

Believe this: Cobie Smulders ( How I Met Your Mother ) is a bona fide TV star, with her best role yet as scrappy and sexy PI Dex Parios in ABC’s Stumptown . Flirt with Dex at your peril. Wielding her sardonic wit as a blunt-force weapon, able to give as well as take a beating, Dex sets quirky Portland, Oregon, ablaze with her outrageous antics, steering the year’s most entertaining action romp into the must-see column.

Just try to resist Wade Felton, the hero of CBS’s charming comedy The Unicorn . Better known for playing TV villains in shows like The Shield and Justified , Walton Goggins reveals a disarmingly appealing warm side as a widowed dad who slowly and sheepishly realizes, thanks to a gaggle of loyal and funny friends, that he’s a catch. If only he believed it.

Wade. Dex. Bumpy. Miles 1 and Miles 2. You haven’t met them yet, but once you do, I’m betting these and a few select other characters might join your ever-expanding TV family.

The fall season may now just be part of a never-ending continuum of shows premiering year-round on a ballooning and mystifying array of platforms. Yet there’s something about the tradition of settling in for a new batch of fall television — on familiar and newfangled networks alike — that piques our curiosity about who’s worth getting to know.

Get a sampling of my early favorites in the gallery above.