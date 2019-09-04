Critic’s Notebook: Meet Fall’s Memorable Characters (PHOTOS)
1 of
Wade. Dex. Bumpy. Miles 1 and Miles 2. You haven’t met them yet, but once you do, I’m betting these and a few select other characters might join your ever-expanding TV family.
The fall season may now just be part of a never-ending continuum of shows premiering year-round on a ballooning and mystifying array of platforms. Yet there’s something about the tradition of settling in for a new batch of fall television — on familiar and newfangled networks alike — that piques our curiosity about who’s worth getting to know.
Get a sampling of my early favorites in the gallery above.
