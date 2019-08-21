'Carol's Second Act' Adds Cedric Yarbrough in Recurring Role

The staff on Carol's Second Act is growing.

TV Insider has learned that Cedric Yarbrough will recur as Nurse Dennis on the new CBS comedy. A hospital veteran, he runs this town, and he knows it. He's seen it all and has little patience for nonsense from interns.

Though he's described as generally dry, he does have a mischievous side and isn't above holding a grudge.

In addition to his role on Reno 911, Yarbrough's previous TV credits include Speechless, BoJack Horseman, The Goldbergs, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Ballers.

Carol's Second Act follows Patricia Heaton's Carol Kenney as she embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. She becomes a medical intern at age 50 and must sink or swim with peers half her age. Her enthusiasm, perspective, and age may be exactly what she needs to succeed.

The series also stars Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, Ashley Tisdale, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Carol's Second Act, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9:30/8:30c, CBS