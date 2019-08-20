'Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster to Guest Star in 'Mom' Season 7

Paget Brewster isn't leaving CBS, but she is switching over to comedy after playing Emily Prentiss on Criminal Minds.

The actress first shared news of her role on Twitter. "Grey short hair and still getting cast on other TV shows is extremely rewarding," she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling. "Maybe Hollywood isn't so bad..."

She then revealed in a reply to a fan that she filmed a guest appearance for an episode of Mom. "Everyone was so welcoming, hilarious, and kind," she wrote, tagging the cast. "I loved every second of it!"

Brewster's character is Christy's new boss, Veronica Stone, according to TVLine. Veronica is "a most demanding senior partner" at the law firm "with high expectations and a lot of energy — which she channels into yelling at poor Christy." She will likely debut in the October 10 episode and appear at least once more.

Brewster's no stranger to comedy, with roles on Another Period, American Dad, Grandfathered, Community, and Friends.

Grey short hair and still getting cast on other TV shows is extremely rewarding! Maybe Hollywood isn’t so bad... pic.twitter.com/BM6AD8fPPH — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 17, 2019

Mom, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9/8c, CBS