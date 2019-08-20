'Riverdale' Casts a New Nemesis for Archie in Season 4

Archie (KJ Apa) will be facing a new problem on Riverdale, but at least it's not another bear?

He'll be dealing with Juan Riedinger's recurring character, Dodger, "a local thug who becomes a nemesis for Archie," The Wrap reported. Could they cross paths at the boxing gym?

However Dodger comes into Archie's life, the high schooler is going to have other important problems to deal with in Season 4, including what is likely going to be a sad farewell to Fred Andrews. The premiere, "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," will see the series pay tribute to the late Luke Perry and his character. Beverly Hills 90210's Shannen Doherty will guest star in a "special role" in the episode.

There's also the matter of what's going on in that crazy flashforward to the Core Four's Spring Break during their senior year. Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) were seen burning their clothes, including the MIA Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) beanie.

Riedinger isn't the only new face joining the series for the fourth season. Kerr Smith will be recurring as the new principal, Mr. Honey, at Riverdale High, and Sam Witwer will be playing Jughead's teacher, Mr. Chipping, at his new school.

Riedinger's previous TV credits include Claws, Good Behavior, and The Romeo Section.

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW