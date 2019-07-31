'Supergirl's Sam Witwer Joins 'Riverdale' Season 4 as Jughead's Teacher

Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) getting a new school and a familiar CW face as a new teacher in Riverdale Season 4.

Supergirl's Sam Witwer will be recurring as Mr. Chipping, ComicBook.com reported. The "handsome, bookish, and cool" creative writing teacher "recruits Jughead for his seminar, and while he's eminently inspiring to his students, there's a darkness hidden far beneath the surface," according to his character description.

One of the Core Four is attending a new school in Season 4. "Jughead gets whisked away to a Gossip Girl/Richie Rich-type school that's pretentious," Sprouse said at the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel. "He'll be 'pretensioned' by the other [students]. It serves as the setting for the flash-forward."

The Season 3 finale ended with a look at the Core Four's Spring Break — but Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) were bloody and burning their clothes and Jughead's beanie. Jughead was MIA.

"The mystery of what happened to Jughead [will be big]," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at the panel. "In the episodes leading up to it, we're going to flash-forward to events that will [help put[ the pieces together."

Witwer's character isn't the only new faculty member recurring in the new season. Kerr Smith will be playing Riverdale High's new principal, Mr. Honey, described by the EP as "a bit of a hard-ass who takes a harder line with the students this year, especially with the seniors."

Season 4 will kick off with "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," which "will reflect Luke Perry's enduring legacy and the indelible imprint his character, Fred Andrews, had on Riverdale."

It will include a guest appearance from Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Shannen Doherty, in a "special role."

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 9/8c, The CW