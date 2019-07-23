'Riverdale' Cast Teases Season 4, Jughead's Possible Death & Senior Year (VIDEO)

What's next for Riverdale after that wild Season 3 finale?

We couldn't wait to find out—so, stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch stopped by TV Insider's video suite during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to tease Season 4 ahead of the show's October 9 return on The CW.

The five castmates talked about that bonfire scene from the finale (Is Jughead Jones dead?!), Cheryl Blossom's (Petsch) state of mind after rescuing her brother's corpse from cult leader Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray), and more.

They also hinted that Season 4 will be feeling a bit more like the start of the series, with a larger focus on Archie Andrews (Apa) and co.'s school life at Riverdale High alongside the (at this point) pretty standard, insidious goings-on that occur in their twisted town.

"[There's] a lot of football, Vixens, house parties — we've definitely returned more to the Season 1 vibe, which is very high school-oriented," teases Mendes.

At their Comic-Con International panel in Hall H over the weekend, fans gathered to hear about the upcoming tribute to their former costar Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this year. The episode, "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," honoring Perry and his character Fred Andrews, will also feature Shannen Doherty, Perry's former costar on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Also during the panel, the cast and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about exciting moments to come, including a deadly Halloween episode and Toni Topaz's (Vanessa Morgan) long-awaited backstory.

Watch the video above to see the Riverdale cast talk Season 4, answer some fun Comic-Con-themed fishbowl questions and more.

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW