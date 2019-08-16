Syfy Cancels 'Krypton' — Will the 'Lobo' Spinoff Happen?

The days of Superman's grandfather on Syfy are over.

The network canceled Krypton, which aired its Season 2 (now series) finale on Wednesday. The series premiered on March 21, 2018, and Syfy renewed it for a second season on May 22, before the first season finale. It had been the network's highest-rated premiere in three years, but it lost viewers between seasons. Only 350,000 watched the Season 2 finale the day it aired.

And while a spinoff featuring bounty hunter Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan), who had debuted in the second season, had been in the works, it will not happen at Syfy. Instead, its producer Warner Horizon plans to see if other outlets are interested, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Syfy series was set two generations before the destruction of the titular planet and followed Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman's grandfather, as a young man fighting to try to save Krypton. In Season 2, Kandor was changed and locked in a battle over its freedom and future, with General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) in control and seeking to rebuild the planet according to his ideals. Segl-El tried to unite a dispersed group of resisters to defeat him.

Krypton isn't the only Syfy series to come to an end in 2019. Nightflyers and Deadly Class only lasted one season, Happy! was canceled after two, and Killjoys is currently airing its fifth and final season.