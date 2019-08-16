'The Crown's Olivia Colman to Play a Femme Fatale on 'The Simpsons'

There's a new character coming to The Simpsons Season 31 who will be falling for Homer.

The Crown's Olivia Colman will be voicing a character in the new season, executive producer James L. Brooks revealed Friday. "Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpsons history," he tweeted.

He went on to reveal details about Colman's character. She is "playing the most down home femme fatal[sic] ever who attracts every man she's ever met but falls hard, harder than she ever imagined, for Homer Simpson."

Colman is the latest to join the guest voice cast for the upcoming 31st season of the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Zach Woods, Fortune Feimster, Asia Kate Dillon, Jim Parsons, Scott Bakula, Joseph and Anthony Russo, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Jason Momoa, and Jane Goodall were all previously announced as guest voices on the animated series.

Colman will next be seen playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 3, premiering on Netflix on Thursday, November 17.

The Simpsons, Season 31 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 8/7c, Fox