‘The Crown’ Season 3: How the Former Cast Helped the New Actors (PHOTOS)
Forget the guards. There’s a changing of the royals on The Crown, Netflix’s historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II.
For Season 3, Olivia Colman (who also plays Queen Anne in The Favourite) takes the tiara from Emmy winner Claire Foy as the show tracks the monarch’s reign from 1963 through 1977.
And while details of the new season are as closely guarded as the crown jewels, here’s what we do know viewers will see: the 1969 investiture of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), the introduction of his girlfriend (now wife) Camilla (Emerald Fennell) — and an overall lighter tone. Executive producer Peter Morgan has said the upcoming installment “seems… more hopeful.”
The Crown, Season 3 Premiere TBA, Netflix