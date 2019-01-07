‘The Crown’ Season 3: How the Former Cast Helped the New Actors (PHOTOS)

Jim Halterman
Best known for his roles on Outlander and Game of Thrones, Tobias Menzies (above) transforms himself into Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s restless husband. “I think it’s a brilliant bit of casting,” Philip No. 1, Matt Smith (next slide), recently said. According to Colman, the royals’ once-rocky marriage is “steadier” moving forward.

It was Foy (next slide) who urged Colman (above) to accept the role. The original Elizabeth recalled to Vanity Fair: “I spoke to her on the phone and told her, ‘You have to do it!’” Since saying yes, Colman has been studying the proper mannerisms — with admittedly mixed results: “One of the directors kept shouting, ‘Queen, not farmer!’”

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about–doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby,” Helena Bonham Carter (above) has said of taking over for Kirby (next slide) as Elizabeth’s outspoken, independent younger sister. Fun fact: Carter helped Colman learn to speak French for the show!

Ben Daniels (above) steps in for Matthew Goode (next slide) as Margaret’s unruly husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon. The pair’s stormy relationship — including a scandalous, headline-grabbing divorce — will play out over these next episodes.

Forget the guards. There’s a changing of the royals on The Crown, Netflix’s historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II.

For Season 3, Olivia Colman (who also plays Queen Anne in The Favourite) takes the tiara from Emmy winner Claire Foy as the show tracks the monarch’s reign from 1963 through 1977.

And while details of the new season are as closely guarded as the crown jewels, here’s what we do know viewers will see: the 1969 investiture of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), the introduction of his girlfriend (now wife) Camilla (Emerald Fennell) — and an overall lighter tone. Executive producer Peter Morgan has said the upcoming installment “seems… more hopeful.”

The Crown, Season 3 Premiere TBA, Netflix

