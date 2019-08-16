Ronda Rousey Joins Fox's '9-1-1' in New Season 3 Role

Ronda Rousey is coming to Fox this fall in a new TV role. The WWE star and part-time actress will appear in 9-1-1's third season as a firefighter called to action when disaster strikes.

As fans may have noticed in the recently released teaser trailer, a big event is certainly on the horizon. Rousey will portray Lena Bosko, who is described as "stoic and fearless" as a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136, according to Deadline.

Season 3 will center on the resulting destruction that follows a tsunami that strikes in Santa Monica. The event will require all hands on deck for the area's first responders.

The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear show will continue to explore the experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers as they're thrown into crazy emergency scenarios. Returning as series regulars are stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman.

At this time, Rousey's role will be a guest-starring part, but knowing the series' history, there's always a chance she could return for more action... if she makes it through the episode.

This isn't the athlete's first TV gig, either. She previously appeared in titles such as Drunk History and NBC's Blindspot. Don't miss her when she makes her 9-1-1 debut this fall on Fox.

9-1-1, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, Fox