'9-1-1' Trailer Teases Season 3 Disaster — Will Someone Die? (VIDEO)

It's never a dull moment in Los Angeles! At least, not in the Ryan Murphy-Brad Falchuk emergency drama series, 9-1-1.

In the newly released Season 3 trailer, fan favorite characters face another threat and this time it's in nature's hands. The preview begins relatively calmly on a summer day at the pier, but things turn deadly in the blink of an eye.

"An emergency is the absence of choice," Angela Bassett's character Athena says in a voiceover as scenes from the beach fill your screen. And just like any idyllic moment, there's a feeling that this is the calm before the storm.

As Athena's narration continues, signs of imminent danger arise. "The crazy chaos of life, robbing us of our safety," she says as an unsuspecting couple snaps a selfie and captures a building wave behind them.

Then, a brief shot shows Buck (Oliver Stark) enjoying some pier games with bestie Eddie's (Ryan Guzman) son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh).

When alarms start blaring, Buck starts calling out to pedestrians to get off the pier as he runs with Christopher in his arms. Will they make it out alive? Or will Bobby (Peter Krause), who shows up at the scene, fall victim to the tsunami-level wave?

Catch the full teaser below and decide for yourself, and don't miss the Season 3 premiere on Monday, September 23.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9-1-1, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, Fox