'Elementary' Series Finale Sneak Peek: Watson Pays Tribute to Holmes (VIDEO)

Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) team up for their final case in Thursday's Elementary series finale.

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at journalist Joan Lunden guest-starring as a news anchor who interviews Watson.

"My next guest should be familiar to anyone who's been following this story," the journalist says as she introduces Watson. "She and her late partner brought Reichenbach's crimes to light three years ago."

Though it took time, Reichenbach (James Frain) will be getting what he deserves: what amounts to a life sentence. But how does Watson feel about the fact that he's not being charged with Holmes' murder?

Watch the clip above to find out and to see how she's paying tribute to her partner.

At the end of the previous episode, "Reichenbach Falls," viewers saw that Holmes is, in fact, alive, after his encounter with Reichenbach. And now in the series finale, he and Watson will be turning their attention back to an old enemy when they receive word of his former love, Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer).

Elementary, Series Finale, Thursday, August 15, 10/9c, CBS