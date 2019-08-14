'The Spy': Sacha Baron Cohen's Netflix Limited Series Gets Release Date (PHOTOS)

A new limited series starring Sacha Baron Cohen is coming to Netflix soon.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that The Spy will launch globally on Friday, September 6. Netflix also released first-look photos (above and below).

The six-episode limited series is inspired by the real-life story of Eli Cohen. The former Mossad agent not only successfully goes undercover in Syria in the early 1960s, but he also gets close enough to ambitious military leaders and their rich friends that he earns "a game-changing level of trust about the Syria's biggest anti-Israel secret initiatives."

The Emmy-nominated Cohen stars as Eli, described as "a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity."

The Americans' Noah Emmerich plays his Mossad handler, Dan Peleg, who tries to ease his own guilt over Eli's sacrifices. Homeland's Hadar Ratzon Rotem plays Nadia, Eli's wife who must raise their family on her own and knows something's not right about his government job. Colony's Waleed Zuaiter plays military officer Amin Al-Hafz, "who thinks he's found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen."

The series was written and directed by Gideon Raff and Légende Films and produced by Alain Goldman.

