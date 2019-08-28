Funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen Goes Dramatic in First 'The Spy' Trailer (VIDEO)

Who is America? creator and star of films like Borat and Brüno, Sacha Baron Cohen opts for a more dramatic role in Netflix's new limited series, The Spy.

Set to release Friday, September 6, the six-episode project tells the incredible true story of Eli Cohen, a 1960s Israeli clerk who suddenly finds himself playing the role of secret agent. The show will highlight his undercover mission based in Syria, which included years serving as a Mossad spy.

In the first trailer, see the actor like never before as Sacha Baron Cohen's Eli assumes the alias of Kamel Amin Thaabet. Wishing to serve his country in any way possible, Eli finds it difficult to flip between his two identities, which is demonstrated in the key art below.

As Eli deals with the inner turmoil that accompanies his duties, Mossad handler Dan Peleg (played by The Americans' Noah Emmerich) tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices made by the Israeli. And Eli's wife Nadia (Hadar Ratzon Rotem of Homeland) is left to raise their family with a lingering suspicion about her husband's mysterious government job.

Colony's Waleed Zuaiter plays Al-Hafez, a military officer who believes he's found an ally in Cohen's undercover character. The Spy hails from writer and director Gideon Raff (Homeland, Tyrant, Prisoners of War).

Viewers get a taste of this in the trailer below, which teases some hard-hitting performances, a period-appropriate wardrobe, and an alarming sense of unease among its characters. Don't miss the suspenseful limited series when it arrives this September and check out the heart-stopping trailer below.

The Spy, Series Premiere, Friday, September 6, Netflix