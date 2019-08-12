Tribeca TV Festival 2019: 'Friends' Anniversary, 'Katy Keene,' 'Transparent' & More

The 2019 Tribeca TV Festival has unveiled its lineup which includes a slew of diverse programming.

Everything from comedy and crime to drama and docuseries is represented in this year's slate, which is composed of various premieres, special screenings, and conversations. Kicking the festival off on Thursday, September 12, attendees can get inside the mind of TV star James Spader during a special discussion with the actor about his career and roles in shows such as The Blacklist, Boston Legal and The Office.

Running through Sunday September 15, the Tribeca TV Festival will also include a Friends 25th anniversary screening and conversation with the executive producers. Also, be sure to catch the premieres for newbies such as Katy Keene, Godfather of Harlem, Looking for Alaska and Party of Five, among many others.

Tickets are now on sale at tribecafilm.com/tvfestival. Check out the full slate below and don't miss out on all of the exciting programming coming to the festival this fall.

Thursday, September 12

Tribeca Talks: A Conversation with James Spader

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Enjoy a special conversation with actor James Spader about his career and roles including his parts in TV shows such as The Practice, Boston Legal, The Office and The Blacklist.

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX) - New Series World Premiere

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sit through a screening of the first episode from the upcoming EPIX series starring Forest Whitaker, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Nigel Thatch among others. Executive producers Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein attend with stars Whitaker and Ilfenesh Hadera for a post-screening conversation.

Room 104 (HBO) - Season 3 World Premiere

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Screen the premiere episode from HBO's odball hit Room 104 as it enters its third season. Join executive producers Mark Duplass and Sydney Fleischmann for a conversation afterwards.

First Wives Club (BET+) - Special Screening

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Join creator and executive producer Tracy Oliver and star Michelle Buteau for this special made-for-TV remake of the classic 1996 revenge comedy First Wives Club. Screen an episode and enjoy a conversation with the women behind the series.

Friday, September 13

25th Anniversary Celebration of Friends: A Conversation with the Series Executive Producers: David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends with this special conversation featuring executive producers David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright as they look back on the show's impact. Plus, see two episodes digitally restored in 4K for the first time as "The One with the Embryos" and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" are screened.

Goliath (Amazon Prime Video) - Season 3 Premiere

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Catch the first episode of Goliath's third season followed by a conversation with executive producer Lawrence Trilling, stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Amy Brenneman and Dennis Quaid.

Hip Hop: The Songs that Shook America (AMC) - New Series Premiere

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Enjoy the premiere of the second episode of this docuseries which focuses on six songs that were pivotal to the "evolution of American music and culture." Join executive producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter as well as co-executive producers One9, Erik Parker, Angie Day for a post-show conversation.

Saturday, September 14

Katy Keene (The CW) - New Series World Premiere

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Enjoy the premiere of The CW's Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene which includes a post-premiere conversation with executive producer Michael Grassi as well as cast members Lucy Hale, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Katherine LaNasa, Zane Holtz, Camille Hyde, Ashleigh Murray and Lucien Laviscount.

Party of Five (Freeform) - New Series Sneak Preview

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

As a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, get a special sneak peek at the modern reimagining of the '90s series in this version which follows the Acosta children whose parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. Executive producer and writer Amy Lippman, co-executive producer and writer Michal Zebede as well as cast members Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta and Elle Paris Legaspi will appear for a post-preview conversation.

Evil (CBS) - New Series Premiere

Time: 6:00 p.m.

From The Good Wife and The Good Fight's Robert and Michelle King comes Evil, a new highly-anticipated series that explores whether supernatural powers are at work in our world or not. Join the Kings along with stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson following the premiere.

Bless This Mess (ABC) - Season 2 World Premiere

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Catch the hilarious Season 2 premiere of the ABC comedy followed by a conversation with co-creator and star Lake Bell along with costars Dax Shepard and Pam Grier.

Sunday, September 15

Looking for Alaska (Hulu) - New Series World Premiere

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Get a sneak peek at the 8-episode limited series adaptation of John Green's novel with a premiere screening. Join author and executive producer John Green with executive producers Josh Schwartzman and Stephanie Savage as well as stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth, Denny Love and Jay Lee for a post-screening discussion.

Tribeca Talks: A Conversation with Hasan Minhaj

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Hasan Minhaj discusses his career and roles in shows such as The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and more for this special conversation.

Leavenworth (STARZ) - New Series World Premiere

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

The true crime story following Clint Lorance's story playing out in the military justice system is the focus of the Starz series Leavenworth. Join executive producers Steven Soderbergh, and Paul Pawlowski, Platoon Soldier Mike McGuiness, New York Times National Correspondent David Philipps and Lorance's lawyer John Maher for a post-premiere discussion.

Transparent (Amazon Prime Video) - Series Musicale Finale

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

In the festival's closing night event, enjoy Transparent's "Musicale Finale" which sees the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss. executive producers Jill Soloway and Faith Soloway join additional cast members (to be announced) for a parting conversation.