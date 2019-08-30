Details on 'Fear the Walking Dead's Rabbi Jacob and How He'll Impact June & John (VIDEO)

Life becomes about more than survival when you've managed to make it several years into the undead apocalypse of Fear the Walking Dead. As Season 5 continues, the remaining characters in this Walking Dead spinoff will strive to build a better life for themselves — and find a permanent place to live.

Helping that journey along on September 1 is the introduction of Rabbi Jacob (Colony's Peter Jacobson), who is discovered in his synagogue by the group's reformed foe Charlie (Alexa Nisenson).

"It's one of the rare instances where we see someone really holding on to the world they used to live in," showrunner Andrew Chambliss says. "[But] Charlie is going to challenge [that]."

The new addition also impacts the show's central lovebirds, June and John Dorie (Jenna Elfman and Garret Dillahunt). "They play a big role in this episode and their story will intersect with Charlie's in an unexpected way," hints co-showrunner Ian Goldberg.

Former Marine Sarah (Collins) and TWD transplant Dwight (Austin Amelio), meanwhile, grow closer while facing this round's adversary, Logan (Matt Frewer).

"Logan and his crew up their game in a new way," Goldberg says of the survivors' mutual hunt for a game-changing abandoned oil field. "It's really going to escalate the search and what they're willing to do to get there."

