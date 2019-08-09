Leslie Jones Stand-Up Special Coming to Netflix in 2020

One of Saturday Night Live's funniest is coming to Netflix next year as Leslie Jones flexes her stand-up muscles in a new special.

The actress and comedienne will headline the hour-long event, which will launch globally in 2020 for subscribers around the world. The announcement comes just after Jones completed her fifth season with NBC's long-running sketch comedy series.

Jones made her debut on Saturday Night Live back in 2014 and has become a fan favorite over the course of her time there. Now she'll bring her comedic twist to the yet-to-be titled special. Over her years with Saturday Night Live, Jones has earned three Emmy nominations and was part of the Time 100 list.

Among her other pop culture moments and recognitions are covering NBC's most recent summer and winter Olympics as well as hosting duty for the 2017 BET Awards. Fans can "see" her next in the animated sequel film Angry Birds 2, debuting worldwide August 16.

So mark your calendars in 2020 — Jones is coming to Netflix to make you laugh with her stand-up special. Keep an eye out for a premiere date and more information as it becomes available.

Leslie Jones Stand-Up Special, Coming 2020, Netflix