Roush Review: 'Why Women Kill' Is a Campy Concoction of Suburban Dysfunction

No one knows that hell hath no fury better than Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, whose latest campy concoction of suburban dysfunction is to die for. In a genius move, Why Women Kill interweaves three tales of potentially deadly marital discord from separate decades, spanning 50 years in the same Pasadena, California, home.

In 1963, domestic goddess Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) lives to serve, until her discovery that husband Rob (Sam Jaeger) is a cheat sends her on a path of sensual self-discovery. "Sex is how women gain power over men," a neighbor observes — but will Beth Ann go too far?

For spoiled 1980s socialite Simone (Lucy Liu, chewing the gaudy scenery), husband Karl's (Jack Davenport) indiscretions provoke an explosive response that is nothing short of scandalous.

The most compelling subplot is set in present day, exploring the eruption in lawyer Taylor's (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) open marriage to laid-back Eli (Reid Scott) when she brings home a playmate (adorable Alexandra Daddario). Soon it's hard to discern which one is the "other woman" in this kinky scenario.

The show's title suggests each story will end in murder, but whose? Talk about a killer hook.

Why Women Kill, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 15, CBS All Access