Orlando Bloom Says Viewers Will Connect With Both the Faeries & Humans in 'Carnival Row'

Expect striking sets, eye-popping special effects and fabulous faeries on Carnival Row, Prime Video's new fantasy series set in a fictionalized Victorian era.

There, flying mythological creatures struggle to coexist with humans, who have taken over their land and restricted their freedoms. In the midst of that discord, Det. Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate (TheLord of the Rings' Orlando Bloom) rekindles a forbidden romance with one of those beings, Vignette Stonemoss (Suicide Squad's Cara Delevingne).

"You connect with Vignette's character in the [faerie] world, and you connect with my character in the human world," Bloom explains. "And then you're introduced to both those worlds and how they collide."

At the same time, Philo investigates a murder, which is central to the mystery of Season 1. (The series has already been renewed for a second installmen.)

"It definitely has an ending that you could describe as a cliffhanger," executive producer Marc Guggenheim teases. "None of the characters end the season in the same circumstances in which they began."

Carnival Row, Series Premiere, Friday, Aug. 30, Amazon Prime Video

