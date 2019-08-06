See a Hilarious Henry Winkler-Martin Sheen Moment From the 'WE Day Special' (VIDEO)

The WE Day Special is almost here! The special night inspiring young people to make a difference in the world is set to air Friday, August 9 on ABC.

The event, made possible by title partner The Allstate Foundation and presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft, features a slew of familiar faces.

The WE Day Special will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris this year, and it features appearances by Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Joe Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Naomi Campbell, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Bill Nye, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Nina Dobrev, Pentatonix, and more.

Luckily, TV Insider has your sneak peek at the star-studded special with an exclusive clip featuring two Hollywood icons — Barry's Henry Winkler and Grace and Frankie's Martin Sheen. In the silly scene, Winkler is playing the role of ice cream scooper as he serves up sweet treats.

Standing ready at the window for his next customer, Winkler is thrilled to come face to face with Sheen who orders an aptly titled "WE-scream."It's then that things start to go hilariously wrong.

It's clear that Winkler isn't cut out for the food service business when he proceeds to spread his germs over Sheen's treat before handing it over. Check out the funny clip above and don't miss "the world's largest youth empowerment" event, The WE Day Special.

The WE Day Special, Friday, August 9, 8/7c, ABC