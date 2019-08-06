'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' Sneak Peek: Penn & Teller Tackle Illusions (VIDEO)

Often times, Scooby-Doo and friends are faced with bad guys who are trying to pull a fast one on them. But in the latest installment of Boomerang's Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? the pals will have a little help from the experts.

Which experts, you may ask? Well, Penn Jillette and Teller, of course! The duo famous for their illusions and magic are assisting Scooby and friends on their latest mission in the August 8 episode.

Luckily, TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode featuring the guest stars discussing the concept of illusions and how the bad guys use them. This week, the mystery-solving gang heads to Penn and Teller's turf of Las Vegas to observe the mysterious goings-on at the soon-to-be-demolished Savannah Hotel.

During their time there, the group will quickly learn they aren't alone! Penn and Teller are also staying in the "haunted" hotel the evening before demolition with the hopes of seeing some sort of ghost. And whoever succeeds at staying overnight will be rewarded with $1 million! But the losers won't be so lucky.

See, there's a chance not everyone will make it out alive as the establishment is haunted by the ghost of infamous illusionist Professor Madds Markson and "his horrible monster." Will the gang stick together or could this case change their fate? Find out by tuning into Boomerang for Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?'s latest installment on August 8.

In the meantime, see the gang collide with Penn and Teller in the delightful clip above and don't miss the show when it streams on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Thursdays, Boomerang