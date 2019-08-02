'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Finale: A Surprising Character Returns! (VIDEO)

Season 6 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ends Friday, August 2, with a two-hour finale — and it looks like it will be going out with a bang. A very big bang.

It turns out, that the cliffhanger in the July 26 episode of who appeared in the temple while Izel (Karolina Wydra) was holding Mack (Henry Simmons) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) hostage, was, in fact, Flint (Coy Stewart).

Flint, you may recall, is a young inhuman, born and raised in the Lighthouse in the alternate future timeline, who assisted heavily in the revolt against the Kree. Flint was also was very close to both Yo-Yo and Mack, and one can't help but wonder if he is related somehow to the two. Since Yo-Yo and Mack recently rekindled their romance, this is entirely possible, especially given Deke's (Jeff Ward) current situation.

In the exclusive clip from ABC above, we return to Yo-Yo and Mack's predicament, and the arrival of Flint on the scene, who immediately tries to help his friends by telling Izel, "You have no idea what I can do."

She might not at the moment, but Flint reveals his hand too quickly, showing Izel his stone-moving abilities, which quickly leads her to the conclusion that he can build monoliths (a skill we've already seen Flint perform last season to get the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents home).

"I thought your friends would bring me the monoliths, instead, they brought me you," Izel says. "You can build them." (Side note: How terrifying is Wydra in this role?!) You can guess what happens next, but check out the exclusive clip above to watch the action unfold before tonight's major episode.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 6 Finale, Friday, August 2, 8/7c, ABC