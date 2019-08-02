Daniel Dae Kim & Sam Neill Join Just-Renewed 'Flack' Season 2 on Pop TV

Pop TV is giving its limited series Flack another run with a Season 2 renewal at the network. The dark comedy follows Anna Paquin as Robyn, an American and publicist working out of London.

Six episodes have been ordered for the second season, which will include two episodes directed by executive producer and Paquin's husband/True Blood co-star, Stephen Moyer. Production on Season 2 is currently underway in London.

Joining Paquin in the new episodes will be cast additions Sam Neill — with whom she reunites after appearing together in 1993's The Piano — and Lost alum and The Good Doctor executive producer Daniel Dae Kim.

Neill will appear in a multi-episode arc as Duncan, a man who has a perplexing relationship with PR boss Caroline. Meanwhile, Kim will play Scott Cole, a "tech titan" who becomes involved in a romantic relationship with someone at the firm. And as previously stated, Paquin will reprise her role as Robyn, who at the end of Season 1, saw her work and personal lives collide in a catastrophic way.

"One of the most exciting pieces of feedback I received after the season finale of Flack was people begging for more episodes so they could continue to ride the intensely exciting rollercoaster of our show and find out what the future has in store for our characters," Paquin said.

Thankfully their prayers are being answered as the actress confirmed the Season 2 news and made this promise:

"This season I can promise even more darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women."

Returning alongside Paquin and new additions Neill and Kim are Sophi Okonedo as Caroline, Lydia Wilson as Eve, Rebecca Benson as Melody, Genevieve Angelson as Robyn's sister Ruth, Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Guest stars for Season 2 will include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera, and Amanda Abbington.

