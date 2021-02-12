‘Flack’s Anna Paquin on Celebs Behaving Badly in Amazon’s PR Dramedy

As waitress Sookie Stackhouse on HBO’s True Blood, Anna Paquin faced off with vampires and other creatures of the night. In Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, her character grew up around ruthless mobsters. Now, on the dark dramedy Flack, the company Paquin keeps is even nastier: badly behaving celebrities!

The Oscar winner plays Robyn, a London-based publicist with a roster of messy A-list clients. It’s not like Robyn is a role model either. “She is a disaster of a human,” Paquin says, “but is so good at work.” She shares more.

What kind of demons is Robyn dealingwith in this show?

Anna Paquin: She is the elder of two daughters of a very mentally unwell mother who has committed suicide. And they have in their own ways adapted and carried the trauma of having been raised in an incredibly emotionally unstable household.

How hard do you skewer Hollywood culture?

No one’s safe. We make fun of and poke at everybody and everything. We go there.

Do you feel like you have advice for more scandal-prone celebs now?

Nah. I’ve never been a party gal. If that’s your thing, have at it. But that’s just not my world.

Flack, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video