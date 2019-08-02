8 Uncomfortable (and Awesome) 'Watch What Happens Live' Interviews (VIDEO)

Anytime you mix Hollywood egos, live television, and free-flowing alcohol, you’re bound to see some @#$# go down, as any fan of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen can attest.

Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show has made countless headlines in its first 10 years, most recently when the former Bravo exec offended Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Titus Burgess.

Read about for awkward convo and other amazingly cringeworthy WWHL interviews below.

Tituss Burgess

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor checked out of his WWHL interview after Cohen called Burgess’ Dolemite Is My Name costar Eddie Murphy “problematic” for the gays. Later, on Instagram, Burgess called the host a “messy queen.”

Dwight Eubanks

NeNe Leakes’ stylist from The Real Housewives of Atlanta pivoted from a conversation about his eyelashes to his “penile implant,” before unbuttoning and flashing Cohen. (Check it out at the 1:32 mark of the clip above.)

NeNe Leakes

Speaking of Leakes, the RHOA star fought with then-co-star Kim Zolciak over cheating allegations when the latter Housewife phoned into the clubhouse, the two women squabbling for three minutes while Cohen winced and sipped his beverage.

Brandi Glanville

Fellow guest Mark Consuelos hit the Clubhouse floor after this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to a dig from Joanna Krupa by claiming that Krupa’s “p***y smelled!” (See also: Jezebel’s coverage of the four-year smelly vagina lawsuit saga.)

Jeff Lewis

And speaking of Glanville, she threw wine at this Flipping Out star after he asked if he could get an STD from her running her hands through his hair.

Regina King and Jackée Harry

The two former 227 costars got “s***t-faced” on the Bravo talk show, as Cohen told Vulture this year. One viewer even called in to ask the actresses what was in their drinks.

Patti LuPone

Lupone, the original star of Evita, told Cohen she didn’t care for Madonna’s performance as Eva Perón. “Madonna is a movie killer,” she declared. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage.”

Amber Rose

The model turned the tables on Cohen on WWHL, interrogating the Bravo star about his bestie: "Are you and Anderson Cooper f**king?” Cohen said no, of course, but he did reveal a funny anecdote about the blind date he and Cooper never went on.