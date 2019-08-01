'Extra' Cuts Ties With A.J. Calloway Following Sexual Assault Investigation

It appears that Extra has a new position to fill as longtime host A.J. Calloway is no longer part of the team.

The TV personality has reportedly been cut loose from the entertainment news show following an investigation into multiple sexual assault allegations.

Back in February, Calloway was suspended from his on-air duties pending the investigation which coincided with a story The Hollywood Reporter was preparing to release that included several allegations against him.

Among the allegations, three supposedly included alleged rape between the years of 2003 and as recent as 2013.

The statement that was released by Warner Bros. following Calloway's departure reads: "The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway's conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways."

Considering Calloway's been off air since February, it's unclear when this mutual decision was made. Allegations against Calloway were made as early as June 2018 when Sil Lai Abrams claimed the host assaulted her in 2006, but more women came forward at the beginning of 2019 in an article for The Daily Beast.

Since the news about Calloway's Extra exit broke, there's been no statement made on his end.