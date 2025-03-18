Is Billy Bush Leaving ‘Extra’ Amid Speculation He’s Out After 6 Years?

Extra has been renewed for another season at Fox, but it’s unclear if host Billy Bush will be returning.

According to Deadline, the entertainment news show, which has aired in syndication since 1994, is returning to Fox for Season 32 in fall 2025. However, Bush, who has hosted the show since 2019, has not yet been confirmed as remaining on.

“There has been speculation that he may be leaving after six seasons, but that has not been determined yet,” sources told the outlet. It was also noted that conversations with Bush about his future on the show are expected to start now that Extra has been renewed.

Bush has helmed the show since 2019 alongside a group of correspondents, including senior correspondent/weekend co-hosts Melvin Robert and Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour.

The nephew of former President George H. W. Bush and cousin of former President George W. Bush, the Extra host previously served as a correspondent on Access Hollywood from 2001 to 2004 before becoming the primary anchor, a position he held until 2016.

He left Access Hollywood to join as co-host in the third hour of the Today show; however, his stint there was short-lived. In October 2016, Bush became caught up in controversy when a 2005 Access Hollywood recording surfaced of him and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump having a lewd conversation about women. He was subsequently dropped from the Today show.

Bush joined Extra in 2019, when the show moved from NBC to Fox, replacing former host Mario Lopez, who left to join Bush’s former show Access Hollywood.

Extra is executive produced by Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel and produced by Telepictures Productions in association with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.