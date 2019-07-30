'Legacies' Cast & EPs Preview 'a World Without Hope' in Season 2 (VIDEO)

The CW's Vampire Diaries and Originals spinoff, Legacies, ended Season 1 in a shocking way.

The powerful tribrid Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the series' main character, dove into the depths of the evil black pit Malivore, causing everyone on Earth to forget about Hope's existence. It's hard to visualize where Season 2 could pick back up after Hope's heroic sacrifice, and we've got plenty of questions. For starters, where is Hope now? And when will her friends realize that something isn't quite right?

Luckily, the cast and executive producers, including Russell, Peyton Alex Smith, executive producer Brett Matthews, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Matt Davis, creator Julie Plec and Jenny Boyd stopped by TV Insider's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 video suite, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to talk about what's next on the supernatural drama.

"We pick up basically right away, and then we spend an entire episode over the course of summer break," Plec teases of the October return. And what does that mean for Hope and her fellow Salvatore Boarding School students — who have zero recollection of her existence?

"You're obviously going to see a world without Hope, which is kind of tragically heartbreaking and beautiful and interesting all at once, and you're also going to see how Malivore has affected Hope and her psyche, whether or not she's in or out of it," Russell says.

"It's remarkably drama-free," jokes Davis, who plays Hope's mentor Alaric Saltzman.

How much will the lack of Hope affect the story's characters moving forward? Well, not at all, really, but also — a lot. "They don't know that they're missing something," Plec explains. "They just feel somehow incomplete. So, each character is acting on that in some way, some in self-destructive ways, and some in beautiful ways of finding new love, new life interests, that sort of thing."

Check out the video above to see TV Insider's full Legacies interview.