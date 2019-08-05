Travel Channel's 'American Mystery' Looks Deeper at Unsolved Mysteries

Travel Channel’s new series, American Mystery, provides us with a deeper look into the stories and theories that surround unsolved mysteries. The series premieres on Wednesday, August 7 at 10/9c.

Each hour-long episode will dive into the history of three different mysteries through interviews, archival footage and re-creation, as well as the theories behind each story and new facts and findings. What is the truth of what really happened? Opposing theories will be presented, letting the viewer ponder which one they believe.

On the series premiere episode, American Mystery: Mass UFO Sightings, experts may have finally identified the strange creatures that besieged a Kentucky farmhouse, new evidence could explain the largest mass UFO sighting in US history and investigators seek answers in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport sighting.

American Mystery, Premiere, Wednesday, August 7, 10/9c, Travel Channel