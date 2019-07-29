'Days of Our Lives' Digital Series to Focus on Chad and Abigail — Find out How to Watch It

Days of Our Lives fans, if you've been missing fan-favorites Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi), you're in luck.

The NBC soap opera is getting an original companion series, Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series. The first season premieres on Thursday, August 1, on The DOOL App with the eight-episode arc "Chad and Abby in Paris."

The first three episodes will be available immediately, and the remaining five will then be released weekly. The episodes will be available on the NBC app and NBC.com one week after their release on the app. Each episodes will be approximately 6-10 minutes long.

Chad and Abby were a popular couple, but they left Salem to reconnect in Paris and haven't been seen on the show for several months. This companion series offers fans a chance to see what they're up to in France before they return to Salem and Days of Our Lives this fall.

Austin Reed (Austin Peck) has been in Europe with Carrie Brady for over a year and will make a surprise appearance in Paris. Plus, fans will get to meet a new character, Juliet (Rachele Schank).

"This new scripted digital series was created to complement storylines while enhancing the viewers experience as they watch the broadcast show," Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Greg Meng said.

"The DOOL App serves as our platform for delivering this and other original content to fans who want an interactive and multimedia experience as well as a way to stay connected to the show," he continued. "Days has been a leader when it comes to innovation, going as far back as 1965 when we were the first to broadcast in color."

The DOOL app is the first and only app exclusively dedicated to a daytime soap opera, and this digital series is the first time a daytime drama series has launched an original streaming series to complement a broadcast show.

Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series was written by Days head writer Ron Carlivati and produced by Corday Productions.

Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series, Premiere, Thursday, August 1, The DOOL App

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC