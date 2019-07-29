'America's Got Talent': Greg Morton Brings His Impressions to Judge Cuts (VIDEO)

Greg Morton left quite the impression on the judges after his audition featuring Star Wars voices during the first round of America's Got Talent Season 14, but can he do it again during Judge Cuts?

The 60-year-old impressionist will be taking the stage during the third week of the second round in hopes of making it through to the live shows, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at his performance.

Each week of Judge Cuts, 18 acts perform for the four judges — Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, and Howie Mandel — and one guest judge — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper on Tuesday — in hopes of being one of seven to make it through to the next round. And one act may even be so lucky as to get the guest judge's Golden Buzzer, which sends them straight through to the live shows.

Does Greg Morton have what it takes to receive that honor? Watch the video above to see what the impressionist is bringing to the stage this time.

