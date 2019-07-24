'America's Got Talent' Judge Cuts: Watch the Guest Judges' Golden Buzzers (VIDEO)

America's Got Talent Season 14 has entered the Judge Cuts, and the guest judges are the ones with the ability to award a Golden Buzzer.

A special guest joins Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, and Howie Mandel at their table, and their Golden picks means the others must choose six other acts to move on from each night of performances.

Check out who has received that coveted honor.

Sophie Pecora (Brad Paisley)

The singer-songwriter impressed the judges during auditions with her song about being bullied. She called her second song "the most personal out of all of them," and she wowed again.

"I think I know you from that one song," Paisley said after her performance. "You have schooled so many people in this moment."

V. Unbeatable (Dwayne Wade)

The dance crew from Mumbai, India honored their friend, Vikas, who fell during rehearsals and died from his injuries. Their acrobatic routine had them flying across the entire stage and even from behind the judges' table.

"As a former athlete, I know the practice time it takes, I know the sacrifice it takes," Wade said. "I have this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand, and I said, 'this is my house.' And today, on this stage, this is y'all house."

