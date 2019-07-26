Hulu Announces Amy Schumer & Padma Lakshmi Series, Mahershala Ali Joins 'Ramy'

Handmaids, Runaways and A-list stars, assemble!

At the TCA Summer 2019 press tour in Beverly Hills today, Hulu had all sorts of news about its upcoming roster of original offerings and we're pretty psyched about it all.

Speaking to a ballroom full of entertainment journalists, the streaming service's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, announced their new comedy series Love, Beth produced by and starring Emmy winner Amy Schumer, as well as a 10-episode, untitled food show that follows Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi "as she learns, immerses and celebrates communities from around the world that have taken root in America, changed it and been changed by it."

Other Hulu news included confirmation that The Handmaid's Tale would be back for a fourth season, the casting of Oscar winner and newly announced Blade Mahershala Ali (True Detective) for Ramy's second season and the December 13 return of Marvel's Runaways for Season 3.

Honestly, it's about time the told us about that one!

In addition, reporters learned that Runaways's executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage latest Hulu project, the limited series Looking for Alaska, will debut all eight episodes on Friday, October 18. Based on the best-selling John Green novel of the same name about boarding-school newbie Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), the series explores the impact a sudden tragedy has on Pudge and his new group of loyal friends as they try to make sense of what they’ve been through.

The previously announced Wu-Tang: An American Saga drops on Wednesday, September 4 with three episodes, followed by a new episode every Wu-Wednesday (that's what they're calling it, yes).

The 10-episode docudrama, inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu," tells the true story of the iconic rap group's rise from a crack-addled early '90s New York to one of the unlikeliest of American success stories. It stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

Another new original, Dollface, premieres on Friday, Nov. 15 and it is so worth the wait. Kat Dennings (Two Broke Girls) stars in the super-smart and wildly inventive comedy as a young woman who — after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend — must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of female friendships...including the ones she abandoned for her relationship. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky costar.

And on December 6, Hulu will launch all 10 episodes of the noir-ish Reprisal, starring Abigail Spencer (Timeless) as "a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads."