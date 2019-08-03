'Into the Dark' Director on 'Modern' Take on the 'Breakfast Club'-Inspired Episode

Don't you (forget about Into the Dark). The eleventh — and second to last — installment in the Blumhouse Television-produced anthology horror series centered around a different holiday or event with each feature-length episode, dives into the back-to-school season with a twist on The Breakfast Club.

Five teens from vastly different cliques suffer through Saturday detention and are terrorized by the legend of the "School Spirit," a ghoul that tries to eliminate the misbehaving students of Helbrook High.

The hunted kids include class president Erica (The Leftovers' Annie Q), loner Brett (Corey Fogelmanis), troublemaker Lizzy (Jessi Case), courageous Vic (Julian Works) and people-pleaser Russ (Philip Labes). Also on the potential chopping block? Mr. Armstrong (played by Hugo Armstrong), the administrator tasked with supervising the teens — and doing a terrible job at it. They won’t all survive the School Spirit — but can any of them make it out alive?

"Every character believes they are the hero of this story," explains director Mike Gan. "I wanted to combine the slasher films of the '90s like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer with the iconic character ensembles of the '80s like The Breakfast Club. The goal was to make a movie that felt classic and modern."

Into the Dark: School Spirit, Streaming Now, Hulu