What’s on Hulu in March, From ‘Solar Opposites’ and ‘kid 90’ to ‘Into the Dark’

The Hulu library is expanding with plenty of new titles arriving this March on the streaming platform.

Among some of the month’s highlights are Soleil Moon Frye‘s illuminating documentary kid 90, which explores what it’s like to be a teen actor growing up in the 1990s. The streamer’s animated comedy Solar Opposites returns for Season 2, a new installment of Into the Dark arrives, and the film Boss Level starring Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, and Frank Grillo launches.

Below, catch the full lineup of what’s coming and going from Hulu in March.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in March:

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy of the State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (Fox)

March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

1 Night in San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

Collective (2019)

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in March:

March 16

Pigeon Kings (2020)

March 30

The Cooler (2003)

March 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

American Gigolo (1980)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack the Block (2011)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bully (2001)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Coneheads (1993)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Demolition Man (1993)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Firewalker (1986)

Foxfire (1996)

Frozen (2010)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Igor (2008)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Love and Basketball (2000)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

More Than a Game (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Push (2009)

Rushmore (1999)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Species (1995)

Stargate (1994)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Superbad (2007)

The Arrival (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Duff (2015)

The Mexican (2001)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Tourist (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

War (2007)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

Zappa (2020)