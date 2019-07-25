A 'Sopranos' Prequel Series Could Come to Life in the Future

While The Many Saints of Newark is well underway, HBO's The Sopranos could live on in another project as HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed interest in a possible prequel series.

During the programming head's TCA appearance on Wednesday, he reportedly told Deadline that the possibility of bringing The Sopranos back to HBO is still alive in the form of a prequel. In the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark, Tony Soprano's past is on display during the 1960s riots in New Jersey.

With that film in mind, Bloys said, "I keep saying 'never say never,'" when it comes to a prequel series. As fans of HBO's Game of Thrones know, the premium cable service isn't afraid to explore prequels.

Starring Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta and Leslie Odom Jr., The Many Saints of Newark brings on Michael Gandolfini to portray the role his father James Gandolfini originated when The Sopranos premiered in 1999. This casting seems to have Bloys thinking about the idea of returning to the universe for another series more and more.

"There are no plans," he continued to say about a prequel series. "There is no discussions about it, but [Michael Gandolfini] is a really good actor, we had him on The Deuce. There is nothing on the table at the moment but I will stay open."

It's a sentiment fans can't argue with, and perhaps the release of The Many Saints will prove to be the perfect opportunity to revisit Tony Soprano and the gang. For now, it appears as though filming on the project, written by original series creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor, has wrapped. Gandolfini shared the news on social media in the form of a thank you to the crew.

"Cheers to the movie we made," the actor wrote on Instagram, "with the beautiful people I love. Thank you to everyone who cared and put so much love into your job. There is no movie without these people. A movie is as good as the crew and this crew was unreal. They made every day so fun. I can never thank you enough. I am BEYOND honored to call everyone of them my coworkers #baddaboom"