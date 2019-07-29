Bobby Flay Challenges Chef Pal Michael Symon in Food Network's 'BBQ Brawl'

Culinary superstars, Iron Chefs and best of friends Bobby Flay and Michael Symon compete against each other in the new Food Network competition BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, beginning Thursday, August 1.

Over four one-hour episodes, Bobby and Michael mentor eight pitmasters at the famed Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, with barbecue battles to determine which challenger reigns supreme.

While Michael and Bobby compete to inspire and coach their teams, a panel of judges — grilling experts Moe Cason, Chris Lilly, and Amy Mills — decide which chefs will flame out. In the end, one competitor will earn the title of “Master of Cue” and star in their own digital series on FoodNetwork.com.

Challenges during the season include a regional BBQ challenge, testing the pitmasters’ ability to cook any style; and Bobby and Michael battling in a high “steaks” challenge utilizing Tomahawk Ribeye.

The final two pitmasters will meet in a BBQ battle for the ages, but when the sun sets, only one competitor will walk away with claim to the title and their own digital series.

BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, Premiere, Thursday, August 1, 9/8c, Food Network