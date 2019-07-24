'Criminal Minds': JJ's 'True Feelings' & 3 More Details About the Final Season

Celebrate the upcoming 15th and final season of Criminal Minds with the collectible new issue of CBS' Watch! magazine.

In addition to looking back on the show, they revealed a few details about what to expect in the final season, including the aftermath of that shocking finale confession and the Big Bad.

Time for Jeid?

In the Season 14 finale, J.J. (A.J. Cook), while being held at gunpoint, told Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), "I've always loved you. I was just too scared to say it before, and now things are just really too complicated to say it."

"I can tell you we will find out what happens now that [J.J.] has expressed her true feelings for Dr. Reid," Cook teased. Part of that has to include how it will affect her marriage.

Prepare to be disturbed

Near the end of the 14th season, the team encountered Everett Lynch, but he got away when he and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) came face-to-face — and he left the FBI agent with a cut on his forehead and a knife in the ground next to him as a reminder he could've taken his face.

"Overall, I'd say [Season] 15 has more of an arc through the episodes than previous seasons," Daniel Henney said. "Our UnSub, Chameleon, is played by Michael Mosley, and he's definitely into some gruesome, creepy stuff."

Easter eggs galore ...

Kirsten Vangsness co-wrote the series finale with showrunner Erica Messer. "We tried to cram in as many little Easter eggs and satisfying plot tie-ups as we could, both for fans and for each other," the actress shared.

The two previously teamed up on Season 10's "Nelson's Sparrow," Season 11's "A Beautiful Disaster," Season 12's "Spencer," and Season 13's "Full-Tilt Boogie."

And even a hot tub wine machine?

"Within the episode, you'll see the BAU version of hot tub wine machine," Vangsness revealed, referring to "an epic hot tub party at my house that the women on the show have turned into a standing gig — or more like a floating gig."

The cover shoot was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1951 psychological thriller, Strangers on a Train. It took the cast to the Travel Town Museum, a railway museum in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, where they were photographed by Robert Trachtenberg. The female cast members were styled by Annie Jagger and the men by Michael Nash in travel attire with a nod to the 1950s.

