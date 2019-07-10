'America's Got Talent': 8 Auditions From Week 6 Worth Watching (VIDEO)

It was quite the emotional experience when Julianne Hough handed out her Golden Buzzer in Week 6 of auditions of America's Got Talent Season 14.

And 12-year-old Luke's impressive performance capped off a night of entertainment as the auditions came to an end. Singers, comedians, acrobats, aerialists, and more took to the stage in hopes of receiving enough yeses from judges Simon Cowell, Hough, Gabrielle Union, and Howie Mandel to advance.

Check out some of the highlights and then vote in the poll for your favorite act below.

Luke Islam's Dreams Are Starting to Come True

His dream is to become a star and make it to Broadway, and after he sang "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, his favorite judge, Hough, helped him get one step closer. After he received a standing ovation, she hit the Golden Buzzer.

Olivia Calderon Made a Very Well Known Song Hers



She said she'd always dreamed of being a professional singer, and she put that on hold to help her mother take care of her father. She got one step closer to achieving that dream after receiving four yeses from the judges. She made her rendition of "Mi Manera" hers.

Duo MainTenanT Heated up the Stage

This acrobatic balancing act impressed everyone. It was sensual, smooth, and flawless, and the way they kept elevating their performance certainly earned them a standing ovation.

Revolution Wowed With a Malambo Performance



The all female dance group performed malambo, a form of rhythm from Argentina about strength and power that used to be traditionally and exclusively done by men. It was filled with drums, whips, tapping, and pure entertainment.

The Sentimentalists Took Simon Cowell's Criticism and Stepped up Their Game



Mentalists Mysterion and Steffi Kay got into the judges and audience's minds, copying images they'd drawn and even naming the person who'd drawn a heart. However, Mandel and Cowell weren't sure about the presentation, so the performers changed the latter's mind with another demonstration.

Matthew Richardson's Beautiful Hoops Performance Stepped It Up



The cyr wheel aerialist was graceful and smooth as he soared above and across the stage in a display of athleticism that earned him four yeses (though Cowell did say he wanted to see "more" going forward).

Robert Finley Brought Heart and Soul With His Original Song

The Vietnam War veteran lost his sight but began to play music again. His performance of an original song had the judges and audience moving.

Kara With a K Brought Laughs and Food



The comedian entertained and surprised everyone with her jokes and the food she pulled out during her act.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC