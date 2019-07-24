The Stars of 'HGTV' Get Ready for 'A Very Brady Renovation' in New Teasers (VIDEO)

HGTV's highly anticipated A Very Brady Renovation is almost here and the network stars are getting ready with some silly teasers.

The series, which premieres Monday, September 9 on the network, will see the stars of The Brady Bunch unite with HGTV designers for a project like no other as they work to renovate the real-life house upon which the show was based.

Bringing Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) together for the first time in nearly 15 years, A Very Brady Renovation is among one of HGTV's biggest programming events ever.

With the help of stars Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine (Good Bones), Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip), they'll all work together to create the closest replica to The Brady Bunch set.

In anticipation, the HGTV stars of Property Brothers, Good Bones, Restored by the Fords and Hidden Potential took on some Brady-era staples in a set of teasers.

See them handle ice trays, pet rocks, fondue and much more in the teasers below and don't miss A Very Brady Renovation when the show debuts this September.

Mina and Karen Percolate

Jonathan and Andrew's Pet Rock

Jasmine Dials a Rotary

Jasmine's 8Track Mishap

The Fords' Ice Tray Fumble

The Scott's Fun Fondue

A Very Brady Renovation, Series Premiere, Monday, September 9, 9/8c, HGVT