HGTV's 'A Very Brady Contest' Will Give One Fan a 'Brady Bunch' Holiday Vacation

If you've ever wanted to live like one of the Brady Bunch, here's your chance.

HGTV has fully renovated the iconic Brady Bunch house into a replica of the original TV set design from the sitcom, and the network is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to "live like a Brady" with its "A Very Brady Contest." Brady Bunch superfans can submit their grooviest, most creative 30- to 90-second video detailing why they deserve to be the winner, now through Wednesday, September 11 at 5pm/4c.

The prize includes a six-night stay at the house in Los Angeles from December 9-15, 2019, coach roundtrip airfare for the winner and up to six guests, a curated L.A. tourist experience, and $25,000 in cash. Eight runners-up will each receive $500.

After the entry period for the contest ends, the network will choose the top nine finalists and it will be up to America to vote, from Monday, September 30 at 9am/8c to Friday, October 11 at 5pm/4c, to determine the grand prize winner at HGTV.com/Brady. The winner will be announced in November.

A Very Brady Renovation, premiering on HGTV in September, will feature the full-scale overhaul of the real house in Los Angeles. The network added 2,000 square feet to it without changing its recognizable street view. It also renovated and replicated the house to include the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg's attic, the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and more memorable spaces.

A Very Brady Renovation, September 2019, HGTV