Janelle Monáe to Replace Julia Roberts in 'Homecoming' Season 2

Julia Roberts may not be returning to Homecoming for Season 2, but another big-name talent is joining in her stead, singer and actress Janelle Monáe.

Known for her music and roles in Oscar-nominated films such as Moonlight and Hidden Figures, Monáe is the first confirmed cast member for the new season, according to TV Line. While information about her role remains limited, she supposedly will play a "tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is."

As fans of the first season know, sketchy substances and mind-altering concoctions play a prominent role in the storyline, and Monáe's character description suggests there will be more to come. Despite not starring in Season 2, Roberts will serve as an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail, whose other show, Mr. Robot, will debut its final season later this year.

12 Movie Stars Who Successfully Transitioned to TV (PHOTOS) Ahead of Meryl Streep's 'Big Little Lies' debut, a look back at A-list stars who made the move to the small screen.

The first season was based on a podcast, but Season 2's story is likely to deviate from the plot introduced, considering the new casting. Also, it's unclear if any of Season 1's other cast members will return or not.

Season 1 starred Roberts alongside Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek. The original storyline was set at a facility running a program known as Homecoming, which was "meant" to help soldiers that were returning home transition back to their daily lives.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming season, which is set to begin production this summer and is expected to debut in 2020.

Homecoming, Season 1, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video