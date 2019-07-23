Worth Watching: Pray for Pray Tell on 'Pose,' 'Cash Pad' on CNBC, Discovery's 'Cajun Navy'

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Pose (10/9c, FX): Kudos to this flamboyant and emotionally extravagant drama for the six Emmy nominations earned for its first season — including an Outstanding Lead Actor nod for Billy Porter as the outspoken but deeply loyal emcee Pray Tell. He takes center stage in an episode that sounds like it could be his Emmy submission for next year, when Pray Tell becomes ill while organizing the annual AIDS Cabaret. While in the hospital, he receives many unexpected visitors. (Could Candy make another appearance from beyond the grave?)

8 History-Making 2019 Emmy Nominations (PHOTOS) From 'Pose' to 'Game of Thrones,' the shows and stars that make this year's 2019 Emmys telecast a groundbreaking one.

Cash Pad (10/9c, CNBC): In a further sign that there's life after The Bachelorette, engaged reality stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers put their house-flipping expertise to good use. In each episode, they work with homeowners to turn underused properties into potential short-term rentals for vacationers. The premiere finds them in Stonewall, Texas, where they help two empty-nesters transform an empty cottage into an upscale destination for visitors to Texas wine country.

Cajun Navy (10/9c, Discovery): Natural disasters seem to be a daily occurrence, and when waters rise, a team of volunteers come to the rescue in this documentary that profiles the Cajun Navy, a group of boat enthusiasts who first came together in direct response to the calamity of Hurricane Katrina. It takes all types — fishermen, lawyers, housewives, pastors — to assemble these troops who mobilize when deadly storms and floods threaten their neighbors.

Inside Tuesday TV: Turner Classic Movies' "Out of This World" sci-fi festival turns to the 1960s for this week's lineup, including the definitive (for now) version of H.G. Wells' The Time Machine (8/7c) from 1960, starring Rod Taylor. Followed by Stanley Kubrick's influential 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey (10/9c)… The NBA's Dwayne Wade works the Golden Buzzer as he joins the panel on NBC's America's Got Talent (8/7c) for the second round of Judge Cuts… When the circuitous trail of Cleopatra's sarcophagus leads to the Bermuda Triangle on CBS's Blood & Treasure (10/9c), will Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) be able to find their way out?… It may not be as perilous, though likely much more humiliating, when the latest detour in TBS's The Detour (10:30/9:30c, TBS) finds the Parkers participating in a Japanese game show.