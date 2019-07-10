'Cash Pad': Everything We Know About JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers' CNBC Series

Three years after getting engaged on national television, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her groom-to-be Jordan Rodgers will be gracing the small screen once again.

Read on for everything you need to know about their new TV show, Cash Pad.

What is Cash Pad about?

Cash Pad is a new house-flipping TV show where JoJo and Jordan will work with homeowners who are in need of extra income in the Dallas, Austin, and Phoenix area and turn their living spaces into profitable, short-term vacation rentals.

'Bachelor' Franchise Couples That Prove the Show Works Find out which couples are still going strong and where Chris and Krystal from 'Bachelor in Paradise' tied the knot.

"What we're passionate about is empowering homeowners to create businesses for themselves. We want to allow people that are sitting on the couch, people that are watching our show every week, to realize, 'Wait, I think I can do that, too,'" Jordan said. "We're entrepreneurs, this is what we do."

When does Cash Pad premiere?

You can watch JoJo and Jordan on the small screen starting July 23 at 10/9c on CNBC. The show — which consists of eight one-hour episodes — will air every Tuesday night.

On the premiere episode, JoJo and Jordan head to Stonewall, Texas to help empty-nesters Henry and Karen Rolhfs transform their empty cottage into a lucrative rental space.

What is JoJo's background in real estate?

The 28-year-old has been exposed to the real estate world since she was a little girl. She told told Architectural Digest last year, "When I was younger, my mom had an apartment complex that she actually renovated from ground up, and me and my brothers would go in and help her. So, early on, I got a taste of real estate and design. And then, when I was in college, that’s when I started becoming hands-on."

After getting engaged to Jordan in 2016, she quickly introduced him to house-flipping and they began renovating and remodeling homes together, often sharing their projects on social media. "We like to say I'm JoJo's construction therapist," Jordan said. "It doesn't feel like work when it's something you're passionate about and something you love doing."

"At the end of the day, we're creating something together," Jordan added.

"And it's so fun!" JoJo replied.

Can viewers stream Cash Pad online?

All episodes will be available on demand and for streaming via cnbc.com and the CNBC app the day after it airs.

Cash Pad, Series Premiere, Tuesday, July 23, 10/9c, CNBC