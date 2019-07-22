Worth Watching: Tiger Woods Makes Golf History, Men Spill on 'Bachlorette,' 'Years and Years'

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

Tiger Woods: Chasing History (8/7c, Golf Channel): After his triumphant comeback at this year's Masters, we figure it's only a question of when, not if, Tiger Woods will match and eventually surpass Sam Snead's record of 82 wins on the PGA Tour. This career retrospective is a chronological replay of Woods' 81 professional victories, starting with 1996's Las Vegas Invitational, including broadcast calls of his wins and the media sensation that followed. Chasing History also explores Tiger's deep bond with his father, Earl, who passed away in 2006.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All (8/7c, ABC): Expect much piling on of Luke P. as Hannah's many rejects confront each other in what is typically one of the more explosive episodes of any Bachelor/Bachelorette seasons. (It's also a chance to see which are more strenuously auditions for future seasons, or as consolation, a spot on Bachelor in Paradise, whose new season will be previewed.) Eventually, Hannah joins the party to explain what happened with Luke P. and why she broke up with Mike.

Years and Years (9/8c, HBO): The devastating tragedy from last week's episode continues to affect the mourning Lyons family as 2028 approaches. They'd scatter their loved one's ashes, but climate change has led to 80 days of flooding, and dirty bombs spreading radiation has created a further environmental and housing crisis. For activist Edith (Jessica Hynes), family matters take a back seat while she investigates rumors about "The Disappeared," a conspiracy to rid the U.K. of its most unwanted residents. Expect to hear eerie echoes of our own "concentration camp" immigration controversy.

Inside Monday TV: In the first 90 Day Fiancé spinoff to focus on a specific couple, TLC's The Family Chantel (9/8c) follows Georgia peach Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno from the Dominican Republic as they settle into married life in Atlanta… Executive producer Eva Longoria Baston directs an episode of ABC's guilty pleasure Grand Hotel (10/9c) in which a neighboring hotel gets in the Mendozas' business while planning a gala fundraiser… Netflix's Nailed It! may be funnier, but there are plenty of vicarious been-there moments for any amateur foodie in Food Network's Worst Bakers in America (10/9c). Lorraine Pascale and Jason Smith try to help eight hapless contestants rise to the occasion in a new season of confectionery challenges.